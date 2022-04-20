Neuse will start at third base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Neuse is picking up his 10th consecutive start Wednesday, and he should be fairly secure in an everyday role in the short term with three position players (Stephen Piscotty, Chad Pinder and Jed Lowrie) on the COVID-19 injured list and outfielder Ramon Laureano still serving his suspension. In the longer term, Neuse's playing-time outlook also appears strong after his main competition for reps at third base, Kevin Smith (ankle), was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Neuse had already soundly outperformed Smith with a .782 OPS in 34 plate appearances to the latter's .438 mark in 33 plate appearances.