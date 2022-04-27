Neuse went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases in an 8-2 loss to San Francisco on Tuesday.

Neuse singled and stole second in each of his first two at-bats, knocking in Oakland's first run on the latter. The pair of steals give the 27-year-old three on the season, though he was never a big threat in the minors with a high of 14 coming in 117 games in 2017 across three levels. Neuse is delivering in his first shot at consistent playing time, with a .327/.397/.404 slash line while appearing in all but two games for Oakland.