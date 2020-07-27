Neuse did not make the Athletics' 30-man roster.
Franklin Barreto, Tony Kemp and Chad Pinder all made the team, so there weren't going to be at-bats available at second base and Matt Chapman is a true everyday player at third base, so Neuse got squeezed out of the equation. Vimael Machin also made the roster ahead of Neuse as a utility player. Neuse will continue to work at Oakland's satellite camp until a need arises.
