Neuse went 2-for-3 with an RBI single, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Monday.

Neuse singled home Christian Bethancourt in the sixth inning to extend the Athletics' lead to 3-1 at the time. The 27-year-old snapped a brief 1-for-8 funk with his second multi-hit effort of the campaign, and he's sporting an impressive .308/.400/.423 slash line across his first 30 plate appearances while already having logged time at each infield spot except shortstop.