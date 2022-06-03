Neuse isn't starting Friday's game against the Red Sox.
Neuse hit just .095 with two RBI, a run, a stolen base, three walks and seven strikeouts over the last seven games, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight matchup. Seth Brown will start at first base while Chad Pinder takes over in left field.
