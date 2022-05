Neuse is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Neuse started the last four games after missing three contests with groin tightness, and he'll take a seat Tuesday after going 2-for-18 during that four-game stretch. The 27-year-old enjoyed a hot start to the campaign but has struggled through 20 games in May with a .190/.238/.241 slash line and 27.4 percent strikeout rate.