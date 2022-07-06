Neuse is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

He'll take a seat for the third time in five games while the Athletics give Vimael Machin another look at third base. Both of Neuse's two starts over the past five games have come against left-handed pitchers, so the 27-year-old looks as though he could be moving into the short side of a platoon with Machin.