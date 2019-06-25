Neuse is hitting .535 (23-for-43) with four home runs, 11 RBI, five walks and 11 runs over his last 10 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's slashing .320/.397/.539 across 307 plate appearances in 2019.

Neuse had a rough start at the Triple-A level early last season in Nashville, the Athletics' former affiliate. He finished that campaign with a .263/.304/.357 line and has followed that up with a dominant 2019 thus far. As his overall numbers this season imply, there's not much left to prove for Neuse against his current level of competition; however, his path to the majors still remains effectively blocked. He plays third base at Triple-A, which is obviously occupied by Matt Chapman in the majors, and while his most appropriate MLB position might be designated hitter, that spot is also firmly occupied by Khris Davis.