Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: On torrid stretch in Las Vegas
Neuse is hitting .535 (23-for-43) with four home runs, 11 RBI, five walks and 11 runs over his last 10 games with Triple-A Las Vegas, and he's slashing .320/.397/.539 across 307 plate appearances in 2019.
Neuse had a rough start at the Triple-A level early last season in Nashville, the Athletics' former affiliate. He finished that campaign with a .263/.304/.357 line and has followed that up with a dominant 2019 thus far. As his overall numbers this season imply, there's not much left to prove for Neuse against his current level of competition; however, his path to the majors still remains effectively blocked. He plays third base at Triple-A, which is obviously occupied by Matt Chapman in the majors, and while his most appropriate MLB position might be designated hitter, that spot is also firmly occupied by Khris Davis.
More News
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Badly scuffling against Triple-A arms•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Hot start at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Knocking cover off ball all spring•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Impressing in big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: To attend big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Shipped to Oakland in five-player deal•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eight SPs who aren't to be trusted
In a landscape devoid of reliable starting pitchers, we're all forced to rationalize when we...
-
Waivers: Mulling Hicks replacements
Who's the next in line for saves in St. Louis? How worried should Fantasy players be about...
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...