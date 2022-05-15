Neuse is not in Sunday's lineup against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
He is hitting .228 with zero home runs in 15 games this month. Kevin Smith is starting at third base while Jed Lowrie starts at designated hitter.
More News
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Productive despite one hit•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Collects three hits•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Swats second homer•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Three hits, three RBI•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Logs pair of thefts•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Drives in two runs in win•