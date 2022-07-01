Neuse went 3-for-3 with an RBI single and a walk in a loss to the Mariners on Thursday.

Neuse's perfect night at the plate extended his hitting streak to six games, although Thursday marked his first multi-hit effort during that span. The 27-year-old's recent 12-game sabbatical in Triple-A Las Vegas, where he generated an outstanding .404/.400/.731 slash line across 55 plate appearances, seems to have done the trick for him, as he's now carrying a .324 average (11-for-34) over his first 10 games back with the Athletics.