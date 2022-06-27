Neuse went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's victory over the Royals.

Neuse swiped second late in Sunday's matchup, then scored shortly thereafter on a Cristian Pache single. It was the third baseman's first steal this month and his seventh of the season. Neuse has played in six straight games since being recalled by Oakland on June 21. He has five total hits during that span and has improved his season batting average to .229.