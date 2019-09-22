Neuse went 3-for-4 with two RBI in Saturday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Neuse made a productive out with a sacrifice fly to score Ramon Laureano in the first inning. Neuse also plated Mark Canha with a single in the second. The 24-year-old infielder lifted his average from .225 to .273 with the three-hit performance, which gave him seven RBI in 44 at-bats since receiving a promotion from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 29.