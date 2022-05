Neuse went 1-for-4 with an RBI groundout and a run-scoring single in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Neuse snapped an 0-for-23 skid with his sixth-inning RBI single that plated Christian Bethancourt. The 27-year-old's was sporting a solid .272 average and .336 on-base percentage as recently as May 18, but those figures have plummeted to .236 and .294, respectively, as a result of his recent funk.