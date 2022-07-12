Neuse went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's 10-8 loss to the Rangers.

Neuse had gone 0-for-8 with two walks and four strikeouts across his previous four contests. He was able to end the skid with a fifth-inning solo shot and an RBI groundout in the eighth. The 27-year-old infielder got the start at second base against right-hander Spencer Howard -- Neuse has lost time to Vimael Machin at third base over the last week-plus. Neuse is slashing .240/.301/.318 with three home runs, 21 RBI, 21 runs scored and six stolen bases through 236 plate appearances.