Neuse went 4-for-5 with an RBI single, another two-run hit and a run in a win over the Rangers on Friday.

Neuse tormented Rangers pitching from the bottom of the order throughout the night, and he subsequently came home with the Athletics' penultimate run of the night on a Marcus Semien home run that capped off Oakland's four-run ninth. Neuse has logged seven starts since his callup from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 29, and he's hit safely in four of the last five of those opportunities.