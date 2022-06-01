Neuse went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Astros.

Neuse's troubles at the dish continued Tuesday, though this was his first game with multiple walks this season. He added his fifth steal in six attempts in the sixth inning. The infielder is sporting a .232/.296/.311 slash line with two homers, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and two triples through 179 plate appearances.