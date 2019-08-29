Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Set to join A's
Neuse will have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Neuse will join Oakland ahead of September's roster expansion since Khris Davis is gone the next few days on the paternity list. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive season with Las Vegas, posting a .317/.389/.550 slash line with 27 home runs and 102 RBI in 126 games. Neuse primarily plays third base, but he's also seen action at second base, shortstop and left field this season.
More News
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: On torrid stretch in Las Vegas•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Badly scuffling against Triple-A arms•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Hot start at Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Knocking cover off ball all spring•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Impressing in big-league camp•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: To attend big-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start