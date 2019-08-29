Neuse will have his contract selected from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Neuse will join Oakland ahead of September's roster expansion since Khris Davis is gone the next few days on the paternity list. The 24-year-old has enjoyed a productive season with Las Vegas, posting a .317/.389/.550 slash line with 27 home runs and 102 RBI in 126 games. Neuse primarily plays third base, but he's also seen action at second base, shortstop and left field this season.