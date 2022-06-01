Neuse will sit Wednesday versus the Astros, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After going 0-for-5 with two walks over the last two contests, Neuse will get a breather Wednesday. Seth Brown will take over at first base and bat fourth.
More News
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Registers stolen base•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Steps out of lineup•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Plates pair in Saturday's loss•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Hitless in return to action•
-
Athletics' Sheldon Neuse: Returns to lineup•