Neuse is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Neuse is mired in a 1-for-23 slump and will head to the bench after starting the previous four games. Seth Brown will receive another start at first base while Tony Kemp remains at the keystone.
