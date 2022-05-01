Neuse went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

He took Shane Bieber deep in the fifth inning to get Oakland on the board, but it was all the offense the tram could muster. Neuse has taken over the starting third base job by slashing .328/.394/.469 through 19 games with two homers, three steals, seven runs and 13 RBI.