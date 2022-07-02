Neuse isn't in the lineup Saturday against Seattle.
Neuse has recorded hits in each of the last seven games, and he's hit .385 with a double, two runs, two RBI and a steal during that time. However, Seth Brown will take over at first base and bat third Saturday.
