Neuse went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in a 9-8 loss to the Guardians on Friday.

Neuse singled in the second and fourth innings, plating a run on the latter, and tripled home two more runs in the sixth for his third three-hit game of the season. The 27-year-old will remain an everyday player as long as he continues a hit, though his .328 average is due for regression as Neuse possesses an extremely high .442 BABIP.