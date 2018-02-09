Neuse has been granted a non-roster invitation to the Athletics' spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

Neuse was acquired from the Nationals in 2017 as part of the return for relievers Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson. The young third baseman immediately flashed his hit tool with the A's, posting a gaudy wRC+ of 203 with High-A Stockton and a wRC+ of 143 with Double-A Midland. Neuse is a relatively attractive dynasty asset and could potentially make his big-league debut this upcoming season.