Fujinami fired two scoreless relief innings in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday, allowing three hits while recording two strikeouts.

Although he got only 18 of his 30 pitches into the strike zone, Fujinami's scoreless effort represented a welcome resurgence from a rough showing Saturday when he'd allowed two earned runs on four hits over just two-thirds of an inning while taking his seventh loss. The Nippon Professional Baseball import has been appreciably steadier as a reliever than he was as a member of the rotation, with Fujinami now owning a 2-2 record and a serviceable 4.26 ERA in the 12.2 innings covering his last 12 appearances.