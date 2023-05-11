Fujinami fired 2.1 scoreless, hitless relief innings during which he allowed a walk and recorded two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

The nearly perfect multi-inning outing qualifies as one of Fujinami's most encouraging stints on the mound during his brief time in an Athletics uniform. The offseason acquisition has struggled considerably with control, yet he recorded his seven outs on an economical 35 pitches while facing a dangerous lineup. Fujinami's 12.52 ERA and 2.04 WHIP are stark reminders of how far he has to go in completely righting his ship, but he should continue to receive regular opportunities to do so in low-leverage situations.