Fujinami is expected to be traded, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fujinami's destination is not yet known. The 29-year-old was a disaster in the Athletics' rotation earlier this season but has found a home in the bullpen, particularly of late with a 1.64 ERA and 12:0 K:BB over his last 11 innings. Fujinami seems likely to fill a middle-relief role wherever he lands.