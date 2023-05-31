Fujinami (2-5) got the win against Atlanta on Tuesday, retiring the only batter he faced on a foul pop-up.

Fujinami, who's experienced a mostly nightmarish start to his MLB career after a largely successful multi-season stint in Japan, fittingly got the victory on a night in which the Athletics established only their second two-game win streak of the season. The starter-turned-reliever has his own modest stretch of success going at present, as he's allowed just an earned run on one hit over the 2.1 innings covering his last three appearances, a sample in which he hasn't walked a batter after issuing 24 free passes over his first 27.2 frames.