Fujinami (3-6) got the extra-inning win against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing a walk and recording a strikeout during a scoreless ninth inning.

The frequently embattled right-hander got through his one frame on an efficient 15 pitches, nine which found the strike zone. Outings like Saturday's are very quietly becoming more of the norm for Fujinami, who many finally be finding his stride against MLB hitters following a successful career in Japan. The towering 29-year-old has now allowed one or zero earned runs in five of the last six appearances, a six-inning span during which his 4.50 ERA represents a monumental improvement over the 12.69 figure he went into that stretch with. He's also notably been called upon in higher-leverage scenarios in each of his last two outings and has responded by allowing one unearned run on a hit and three walks over 2.2 scoreless frames.