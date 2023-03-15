Fujinami has allowed five earned runs on six hits and eight walks while recording 13 strikeouts across eight innings in his first three Cactus League starts.

The former NPB star has seen some of his career-long control issues surface in fairly prominent fashion early in his MLB career, but he's also done a nice job closing out his fair share of hitters. Fujinami actually allowed just one earned run across five innings in his first two exhibitions before getting touched up for four runs over three frames by the Rockies in his most recent turn Monday, an outing in which he also ran up seven strikeouts. Fujinami also worked up to 70 pitches against Colorado, and although he got only 40 of those offerings into the strike zone, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports the right-hander's fastball hit 99 mph and his slider served as the putaway pitch on five of his seven Ks.