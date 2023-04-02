Fujinami (0-1) took the loss against the Angels on Saturday, allowing eight runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four batters over 2.1 innings.

After 10 years pitching in Japan with Nippon Professional Baseball's Hanshin Tigers, Fujinami signed on with the Athletics in January. This probably wasn't how he envisioned his first major-league start going, as the Angels chased him after just 2.1 frames. The right-hander actually looked great over his first two innings, striking out four batters without allowing a baserunner. Things completely unraveled for him in the third, however, as Los Angeles put eight of the first nine batters on base, with the only out being recorded on a sacrifice fly. Fujinami will look for much better results the next time he takes the mound, which is tentatively scheduled to be next Saturday in Tampa.