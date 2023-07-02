Fujinami (4-7) got the extra-inning win over the White Sox on Saturday, firing a scoreless 10th frame during which he recorded two strikeouts and hit a batter.

His plunking of Zach Remillard with two outs aside, it was a momentous 13-pitch outing for Fujinami overall. Not only did he secure his fourth win, but he recorded swinging strikeouts of Yasmani Grandal and Andrew Benintendi along the way, posted a third consecutive scoreless appearance and was trusted in a high-leverage scenario with positive results. The big right-hander continues to find life as a reliever much more welcoming than as a member of the rotation, and he now carries a 2-1 record, 2.38 ERA and one hold over the 11.1 innings covering his last 10 appearances.