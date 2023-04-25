Fujinami will be used out of the bullpen until further notice, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fujinami has struggled as a starter through the first few weeks of the 2023 campaign, accruing a 14.40 ERA and 2.07 WHIP with a 12:12 K:BB across 15 frames. "We're going to put him in the pen and try to use him in a leverage role where we could watch him throw strikes and get his fastball command back," said manager Mark Kotsay, per Gallegos. "Not to say he can't return into the rotation, but in the short term, we're going to assess him in that direction."