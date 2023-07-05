Fujinami (5-7) got the extra-inning win over the Tigers on Tuesday, striking out the side in a perfect ninth frame.

Fujinami threw was arguably his sharpest inning of the season, firing nine of his 12 pitches for strikes while recording swinging punchouts of Jake Rogers, Zach McKinstry and Miguel Cabrera. The right-hander now has four consecutive scoreless appearances -- including three straight hitless efforts -- and hasn't walked a batter across the seven innings spanning his last six outings, his longest stretch by far without issuing a free pass. With a recent body of work that includes a 3-1 record, 2.19 ERA and 10.2 K/9 across his last 11 appearances, Fujinami appears to be increasingly earning the trust of manager Mark Kotsay in higher-leverage scenarios.