Fujinami (0-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing five runs on three hits and four walks with one strikeout over 4.1 innings against Tampa Bay.

The first three innings went well for Fujinami as he kept the red-hot Rays lineup off the board. Things fell apart from there, as he gave up a two-run single to Isaac Paredes in the fourth, a two-run single in the fifth to Randy Arozarena and another run was charged to him after he left in the fifth. It has not been an impressive first two outings for the right-handed rookie, and he's now the owner of a 17.55 ERA and 2.25 WHIP over his 6.2 innings of work. He's scheduled for another uneasy task next weekend against the Mets.