Fujinami allowed three earned runs on four hits over 1.1 innings of relief in a loss to the Royals on Sunday.

The demoted starter also surrendered three earned runs on three walks over just one-third of an inning during the series opener on Friday night, making it a forgettable weekend for the offseason acquisition from Japan. Control has typically been Fujinami's undoing -- he's carrying an 8.3 BB/9 across 20.2 innings despite not allowing a walk in two of his last three appearances -- and he therefore appears destined to pitch in fantasy-irrelevant spots for the foreseeable future.