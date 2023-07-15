Fujinami (5-8) took the loss Friday against the Twins, allowing two earned runs on two hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out three.

Fujinami fired 20 of his 27 pitches for strikes, but the two-run home run he surrendered to Joey Gallo in the ninth inning snapped a 3-3 tie and ultimately saddled the right-hander with the loss. Fujinami saw a six-appearance scoreless streak snapped in the process, but despite the stumble, he's been much more of a fantasy asset since moving to the bullpen in late April following a mostly disastrous stay in the rotation over the first month of the campaign.