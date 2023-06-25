Fujinami (3-7) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Saturday, allowing two earned runs on four hits over two-thirds of an inning. He did not issue a walk or record a strikeout.

Fujinami got the call as an opener but couldn't extend a recent stretch of encouraging performances, giving up a single and double to George Springer and Bo Bichette, respectively, to start the game and subsequently surrendering runs on a Josh Bell sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman single. Prior to Saturday's stumble, Fujinami had pitched to a 2-1 record, 3.60 ERA and 9.0 K/9 across the 10 innings covering his previous 10 appearances. However, his 5.4 BB/9 and 1.8 HR/9 in that same sample -- not to mention his troubles Saturday -- serve as reminders of why the one-time NPB star is likely to remain relegated to low-leverage work for the foreseeable future.