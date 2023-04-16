Fujinami (0-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over six innings during a 3-2 loss to the Mets. He struck out five.

Aside from a solo shot from Pete Alonso in the fourth, Fujinami was sharp through six innings. However, he surrendered a leadoff homer to Mark Canha in the seventh and was pulled after walking the next batter. The walk ended up coming around to score on a go-ahead, RBI double by Brandon Nimmo, so three runs were charged to Fujinami. Despite picking up a third straight loss, Fujinami took a major step in the right direction Saturday and will look to build of his success during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during Oakland's upcoming three-game set in Texas.