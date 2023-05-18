Fujinami (1-5) took the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on a hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

Fujinami's nightmarish debut MLB campaign took another dark turn with Wednesday's performance, which saw him concede multiple earned runs for the second straight appearance and fifth time overall across nine relief outings. The former NPB hurler put three of the first four batters he faced to open the ninth on base -- one via intentional walk -- before exiting, and he then saw Adrian Martinez allow two of them to come across via a sacrifice fly and single, respectively. Fujinami's ERA and WHIP ballooned to 12.62 and 2.14, respectively, with Wednesday's outing, and it's certainly fair to wonder how much longer he can be kept around at the big-league level in any capacity, even on a non-contending team.