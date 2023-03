Fujinami will start every sixth day this season for the Athletics, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

That's the schedule Fujinami is used to from his time in Japan and the A's want to keep it that way, at least for now. Some early-season off days will allow the club to go with five starters for a while, but eventually they'll have to use a six-man rotation and/or spot starter in order to incorporate their plan for Fujinami.