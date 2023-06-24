Fujinami will serve as the opener for the Athletics on Saturday against the Blue Jays, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Fujinami worked as the opener June 13 and will get another chance in the role Saturday. He's likely to cover only an inning before Hogan Harris takes over to pitch the bulk of the remaining frames. After a disastrous start to the season, Fujinami has allowed only one earned run across his last 6.2 innings, though that has come with a 7:6 K:BB.