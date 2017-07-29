Castro fired two scoreless innings in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Twins in which he recorded two strikeouts.

The 29-year-old right-hander has looked particularly impressive in his last two outings, working three scoreless frames overall and allowing just one hit. Castro offers elite strikeout upside -- as evidenced by his 63 whiffs over 38 innings with Triple-A Nashville prior to his recent call-up -- so he could certainly stick in what has been an inconsistent Athletics bullpen that recently lost two of its most trusted arms in Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson.

