Castro fired 2.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Castro has posted back-to-back scoreless efforts of at least two innings, allowing just a hit and a walk while notching five strikeouts. The 29-year-old right-hander boasts a wicked mid-90s fastball that affords him significant strikeout upside and that could lead to some closing opportunities, given Santiago Casilla's inconsistencies in the ninth-inning role.