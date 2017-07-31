Athletics' Simon Castro: Keeps rolling in extra-inning win
Castro fired 2.1 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing a hit and a walk while recording three strikeouts.
Castro has posted back-to-back scoreless efforts of at least two innings, allowing just a hit and a walk while notching five strikeouts. The 29-year-old right-hander boasts a wicked mid-90s fastball that affords him significant strikeout upside and that could lead to some closing opportunities, given Santiago Casilla's inconsistencies in the ninth-inning role.
