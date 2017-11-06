Castro was outrighted to Triple-A Nashville on Monday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Castro saw plenty of time in the majors during the 2017 campaign. He pitched 37 innings over 26 games and finished the year with a 4.38 ERA and 1.24 WHIP. His control was lackluster, as he owned a 35:14 K:BB and gave up home runs at a lofty 1.7 HR/9 clip. Moving forward, Castro's fantasy value is fairly limited, as his performance to this point hasn't warranted use in high-leverage situations.