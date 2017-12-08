Athletics' Simon Castro: Re-ups with A's
Castro agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Simon signed a minor-league deal with the A's last offseason and split his time between Triple-A Nashville and the majors. He was effective in the minors (3.32 ERA over 38 innings) but less so in the bigs (4.38 ERA over 37 innings). He could work his way onto the Opening Day roster with a strong spring training performance.
More News
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Outrighted to Triple-A Nashville•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Unravels in Monday appearance•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Strong multi-inning stint in loss•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Surrenders walk-off against Orioles•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Solid in one-inning appearance•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Keeps rolling in extra-inning win•
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...
-
Imagining 2018's first two rounds
Busy daydreaming how your team might look next year? This should help. Scott White projects...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...