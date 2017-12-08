Castro agreed to a minor-league deal with the Athletics on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Simon signed a minor-league deal with the A's last offseason and split his time between Triple-A Nashville and the majors. He was effective in the minors (3.32 ERA over 38 innings) but less so in the bigs (4.38 ERA over 37 innings). He could work his way onto the Opening Day roster with a strong spring training performance.