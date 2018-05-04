Athletics' Simon Castro: Released by Oakland
Castro was released by the Athletics on Thursday.
Castro has thrown 54 innings in his big-league career, recording a 4.50 ERA. He'll look to latch on with another organization on a minor-league deal and could provide pitching depth in the minors but is unlikely to be much of a fantasy asset.
