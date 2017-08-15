Athletics' Simon Castro: Solid in one-inning appearance
Castro worked a scoreless seventh inning in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Royals, allowing a hit and a walk.
The hard-throwing reliever has mostly been dominant over his last 10 appearances, giving up three runs (two earned) over 14.1 innings while generating a .143 BAA and allowing a .182 wOBA. Castro's stuff would appear to be nasty enough for a potential closer's role, something manager Bob Melvin could opt to experiment with before the season concludes.
