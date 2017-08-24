Athletics' Simon Castro: Surrenders walk-off against Orioles
Castro (1-2) gave up a game-winning solo home run for his only hit and earned run over two-plus innings in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. He also issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.
Castro otherwise turned in a dominant 33-pitch appearance, but his one mistake against Manny Machado cost the Athletics the game. The 29-year-old right-hander has been scored upon in three straight appearances, allowing a total of four earned runs over the five innings encompassing that stretch. Although his ERA and WHIP remain a solid 3.43 and 0.95, respectively, thanks to his performances earlier in the season, he's undeniably trending in the wrong direction as of late.
More News
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Solid in one-inning appearance•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Keeps rolling in extra-inning win•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Another impressive outing in loss•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Joins big club in wake of trades•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Making impression with energy, performance•
-
Athletics' Simon Castro: Signs minor league deal with Oakland•
-
Waivers: Add Weaver, hold Holland
Greg Holland's meltdown continued Wednesday, and Scott White thinks it may be time to protect...
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...