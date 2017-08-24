Castro (1-2) gave up a game-winning solo home run for his only hit and earned run over two-plus innings in Wednesday's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Orioles. He also issued a walk and recorded three strikeouts.

Castro otherwise turned in a dominant 33-pitch appearance, but his one mistake against Manny Machado cost the Athletics the game. The 29-year-old right-hander has been scored upon in three straight appearances, allowing a total of four earned runs over the five innings encompassing that stretch. Although his ERA and WHIP remain a solid 3.43 and 0.95, respectively, thanks to his performances earlier in the season, he's undeniably trending in the wrong direction as of late.