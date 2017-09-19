Athletics' Simon Castro: Unravels in Monday appearance
Castro allowed two earned runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers.
Castro was the first in a parade of relievers called upon following emergency starter Raul Alcantara's exit after 3.2 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander disposed of James McCann to finish out the fourth, but ran into trouble in the fifth by allowing RBI doubles to JaCoby Jones and Ian Kinsler. The results were par for the course for Castro, who's now surrendered a pair of earned runs in each of his last three appearances. Castro's rough stretch has bumped up his ERA from 2.88 to 4.55, even as he's generated an impressive nine strikeouts across 8.1 innings over that span.
