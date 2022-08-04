site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Skye Bolt: Absent from Thursday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Aug 4, 2022
1:09 pm ET
Bolt isn't starting Thursday against the Angels.
Bolt went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during Wednesday's win over the Angels but will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Ramon Laureano is starting in center field while Stephen Piscotty takes over in right.
